Massive Brooklyn Fire Destroys Multiple Apartments, Displaces 80 Residents

A massive fire engulfed an apartment building in a Brooklyn neighborhood of New York City Sunday, CBS News reported.

The fire erupted around 7:00 p.m. and quickly spread through the building, according to CBS. Firefighters arrived on the scene to put out the flames in the building’s courtyard, reportedly exacerbated by building materials and scaffolding. The fire rapidly made its way inside and affected roughly 12 apartments, although some of these apartments were vacant at the time of the incident, the outlet reported.

In the aftermath, approximately 80 people have been displaced from their homes, CBS News reported. While some were advised to shelter in place, others received orders to evacuate immediately, according to the outlet. Seven individuals, including two children and two firefighters, reportedly required medical attention. Their injuries were reportedly minor and primarily due to smoke inhalation, and they were promptly taken to a local hospital for treatment. (RELATED: Five Children Who Were Home Alone Died In Fire While Father Was Christmas Shopping, Police Say: REPORT)

Neighbors recounted the sequence of events leading up to the fire, and several reportedly mentioned hearing fireworks. “I heard the fireworks, and right after the fireworks, I heard everybody and the commotion in the hallway,” one resident said, according to CBS. “I panicked, grabbed my jacket and my bag. Luckily, I keep my handbag on my bed.”

Another resident, Susan Aeiken, reportedly described hearing loud bangs before witnessing the fire. “I heard the boom, boom, boom, and when I came on out, back on the other side of the building, it’s on fire. Like a bonfire. But I’m glad everybody is out, thank God,” she said, according to the outlet.