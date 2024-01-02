Dr. John Gentry Describes ‘Fundamental Change’ Taking Place In CIA Due To Policies ‘Implemented By Obama’

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst Dr. John Gentry detailed Tuesday the “fundamental change” taking place at the agency due to former Obama-era policies.

Gentry appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the difference he sees within the agency now compared to when he was working. Fox Host Jesse Watters asked the former analyst to describe “how the agency uses DEI” to deceive the public.

Gentry stated the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies implemented by former President Barack Obama in 2011 have been “accelerated” by the Biden administration to “hire people” based on personal common interests. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Heritage Foundation Sues CIA For Refusing To Hand Over Covid Records)

“Well, it’s using DEI policies, particularly that implemented by President Obama in 2011. And again, accelerated really in the Biden years, to hire people who, as you say, are more likely to be interested in the kinds of policies that you’re talking about,” Gentry stated.

“What they’ve done also is make a conscious effort to change the organizational culture of the CIA. John Brennan was mentioned in the video you just showed — he said explicitly in his book that he intended to change the organizational culture.”

Former CIA Director John Brennan notably ordered a sweeping reorganization of the agency following his take over, according to CBS News. Brennan had announced the change to make leaders more accountable as well as close espionage gaps due to concerns of the agency’s limited global insights, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘No Real Insight’: US Spying Operations In China Are Way Behind Where They Should Be, Former Intel Officials Say)

In 2020, Brennan, along with a dozen other former intelligence officials, signed a letter published by Politico claiming the New York Post report on Hunter Biden’s laptop was “the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

Gentry stated that from his experience, the organization has gone from “apolitical” to now expecting “activism” or not discouraging it.

“So what you’ve got is a fundamental change from what I experienced which was, an apolitical organizational culture to one in which partisan political talk is common within the organization, and activism is either expected or is not discouraged the way it used to be,” Gentry stated.

In August 2011, Obama signed an executive order implementing a government wide initiative to promote diversity and inclusion within the federal workforce, according to White House archives. The order sought to commit “equal opportunity, diversity, and inclusion” to federal workers, noting all agencies should “promote diversity and remove barriers to equal employment opportunity, consistent with merit system principles and applicable law.”