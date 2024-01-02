CNN Host Cuts Off KJP After She Presses Press Secretary On Student Loan Debt

CNN’s Audie Cornish cut off White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday to press her on the administration’s plan to tackle concerns among young voters about student loan debt.

Cornish first asked Jean-Pierre what the White House is considering a top priority, with Jean-Pierre arguing President Joe Biden had done more in three years than any president has done in two terms.

“You’re making some excellent points about the macro-economy but you alluded to some kitchen table issues, drug prices for one, also housing is another issue, education is another issue, the student loan issue was not something addressed by the White House in the end in a comprehensive way according to many young voters,” Cornish said. “Are you going to try and finish those jobs in particular?”

“So I’m just gonna take a – let me just deal with the student loan issue for a second. Look, the president put forth a plan, he wanted to keep his promise on dealing with the student loan debt, that is really crushing families across the country, and he took steps, even though the plan he put forth was stopped, certainly by folks–”



“Do you think that that argument–” Cornish tried to interject.

“Wait, let me just–” Jean-Pierre said before Cornish interjected again.

“Well I want just jump in here–”

“No, no, no but I’m gonna answer the question!” Jean-Pierre protested.

“There is an issue with young voters … they have heard from you that essentially this is something the president has tried to do and do you think that over time they start to feel like trying isn’t enough?” Cornish asked. (RELATED: Student Loan Payments Resume After 3-Year Hiatus)

Jean-Pierre argued Biden “was able to take action” and cleared at least $130 billion in student debt “even though his hands were tied by the courts.”

The press secretary then shifted focus to climate change.

Biden pledged to eliminate student loan debt for individuals who attended a public university and came from a family earning less than $125,000 per year while campaigning.

The Supreme Court struck down Biden’s loan forgiveness scheme in June, which tried to use the HEROES Act to wipe debt. The court ruled Biden’s interpretations of the powers granted to him by the 2003 act were erroneous.

The administration reaffirmed their commitment to wipe student debt following the decision and went ahead in forgiving $39 billion in student loans for thousands of borrowers.