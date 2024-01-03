Fox News Allegedly Cancels Dan Crenshaw’s Appearance After He Blasts Jesse Watters For Infidelity

Fox News reportedly canceled an interview with Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw after he accused a primetime anchor of infidelity.

Crenshaw feuded with primetime host Jesse Watters after the Fox News host accused him of corruption for earning money in stocks. Crenshaw then called Watters “a fucking clown,” and a “fucking hack” in a series of attacks against the host on his Instagram story.

Crenshaw said Fox canceled a pre-scheduled interview allegedly over their feelings being hurt following his attacks against Watters.

“LMFAO, Fox just cancelled an interview we had pre-scheduled tonight,” Crenshaw wrote on his Instagram story. “Guess I hurt their feelings by calling out their bullshit.”

Crenshaw said he invested $10,000 into stocks and never made more than $20,000 while serving in Congress. He accused Fox News of creating a “fake controversy to get clicks” and Watters of pushing conspiracy theories.

“Hey you fucking hack, if you’re gonna accuse me of literal corruption, get your facts straight and man up and come accuse me to my face. You’re a fucking clown, desperate for clickbait,” Crenshaw began in his Instagram story “Watters is a tool, making millions to push conspiracies on tv, and bash veterans like me who are barely a fraction of his net worth. Wake up America. The political entertainment industry is almost always lying to you.”

The Texas representative posted a graph showing the percentage of stocks held by each member of Congress and calculating year-to-date returns on investments. Democratic New York Rep. Brian Higgins, former Republican Tennessee Rep. Mark Green, and Republican Louisiana Rep. Garrett Graves are the top three on the list, holding significantly higher percentages than Crenshaw.

“I’m sitting here trying to feed my 3-month-old and this dirt bag millionaire at Fox is accusing me of being a criminal, with zero evidence,” Crenshaw’s story continued. “Stop watching these mediocre entertainers. Stop letting wealthy elitists like [Jesse] Watters claim to be ‘fighting for you.’ They live in Manhattan and can’t stand normal people in red states. They think you’re stupid and feed you bullshit to rile you up.”

Crenshaw went on to attack Watters for violating conservative principles by allegedly “cheating” on his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato, with his current spouse Emma DiGiovine.

“Losers like Watters grew up with a silver spoon. His family is made up of well-connected journalists and politicians. And for some reason, people are fooled into believing he’s some genuine blue-collar conservative. Yeah he’s such a ‘conservative’ he cheated on his wife and then left her with twins while he went off with another Fox producer,” Crenshaw said.

“And let’s be honest, Jesse Watters seems like the type of dude who pees sitting down,” he added.

Watters and Inguagiato, who share twin daughters, divorced in March 2019 after ten years of marriage, according to the Daily Mail. He then married then-27-year-old DiGiovine, an associate producer at Fox News.

Crenshaw invested between $1,001 to $15,000 in Alphabet Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc. and Amazon Inc. on Oct. 25, 2022, according to a periodic transaction report from Dec. 1, 2022. He made investments ranging from $1,001 to $15,000 in the United States Oil Fund, Wynn Resorts and Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares ETF.

A Crenshaw spokesperson previously told the Daily Caller that “all of these transactions were under $2,000” and that the “investments were made when the market dipped, which is exactly what countless other Americans do when they invest in the stock market.”