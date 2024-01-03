GOP Rep Says Mayorkas Is ‘Greatest Domestic Threat’ To The Country Ahead Of Impeachment Proceedings

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green labeled Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “the greatest domestic threat” to the U.S. during a visit to the southern border alongside more than 60 of his Republican colleagues on Wednesday.

Green will lead the impeachment proceedings into Mayorkas beginning with a hearing on Jan. 10, he said in a statement shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation. While Mayorkas has been overseeing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), federal authorities at the southern border have seen illegal immigration hit record levels. (RELATED: Mayorkas Dodges Question About Whether Illegal Immigrants Should Be Released Into The Country En Masse)

“The greatest domestic threat to the national security and the safety of the American people is Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas,” Green said during the border visit to Eagle Pass, Texas, that was led by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Border Patrol recorded more than 2 million encounters in fiscal year 2023 and 2.2 million encounters in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In December alone, Border Patrol recorded more than 300,000 illegal crossings, marking the highest month on record, according to Fox News.

“He, through his policies, has defied and subverted the laws passed by the United States Congress. He has defied multiple court orders. He has lied numerous times to the United States Congress. He has, under oath, stated things that were blatantly, obviously incorrect. He has broken his oath to defend this country,” Green said.

DHS believes Congress is the impediment to border security amid the threat of a looming government government shutdown, an agency spokesperson told the DCNF Wednesday. A bipartisan group of senators are negotiating the terms of an agreement to fund both border security and Ukraine military aid, but have yet to reach a consensus.

“The House majority is wasting valuable time and taxpayer dollars pursuing a baseless political exercise that has been rejected by members of both parties and already failed on a bipartisan vote,” DHS spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg told the DCNF. “There is no valid basis to impeach Secretary Mayorkas, as senior members of the House majority have attested, and this extreme impeachment push is a harmful distraction from our critical national security priorities. Secretary Mayorkas and the Department of Homeland Security will continue working every day to keep Americans safe.”

