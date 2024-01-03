COREY LEWANDOSWKI: Donald Trump Is A Juggernaut That Can’t Be Stopped

That’s right. Let’s face it, many have tried to stop Donald J. Trump, but few, if any have been successful. Yes, it’s true I’ve heard all the stories about who “could” beat former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Gov. Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, etc. etc. etc., but the reality is none of them are going to beat him.

Trump’s biggest concern, that is until the Supreme Court weighs in, is liberal, self-aggrandizing individuals who are using the power of their office to keep him off the ballot. Let’s take for instance the Secretary of State of Maine, Shenna Bellows. (RELATED: PETER ROFF: It’s No Wonder Why The Left Wants Trump Off The Ballot In 2024)

Now, just to be clear, she was NOT elected by the people of Maine to be the Secretary of State. She didn’t win an overwhelming majority and come to office with a mandate. No, no, she was “elected” by the legislature.

Ms. Bellows determined that Trump, a former president of the United States, and the current front runner for the Republican nomination for president will not be allowed on the ballot in Maine because he “took part” in an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

Not only is that complete nonsense — it’s not based on any sort of fact of law. As we all know, Trump, for all the charges that have been brought against him so far, has never even been charged with the crime of insurrection. So, why is Ms. Bellows attempting to keep Trump off the ballot?

Simple, Trump’s campaign is a runaway train that can’t be stopped. He has a historic lead amongst those polled in the upcoming caucus state of Iowa.

According to the Real Clear Politics (RCP) average Trump has a 32.7% lead over his closest competitor in Iowa. Also, according to RCP, in my home state of New Hampshire, Trump maintains a lead of over 20 points to his nearest rival.

Moreover, in the key battleground states — those five states that will determine the outcome of the next presidential election, Trump is beating Joe Biden in every single one — and it’s driving the left crazy. They simply can’t allow it. They must DO something, anything. But what?

They have decided to make up and convict an individual of a charge he has never been charged with. That’s how they justify keeping Trump off the ballot.

They are so afraid he is going to win again their Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) has gotten in the way of basic logic.

Let’s face it, the media can only do so much to prop up Sleepy Joe. For years the media told us Trump can’t win — the polls no longer bear that out.

Trump currently holds a 2.2% lead over Joe Biden in the RCP average. For years the media told us Biden would unite the country and we would prosper financially — again, didn’t happen.

Here we are, at the beginning of 2024. The unofficial start of the campaign and things are breaking Trump’s way.

The issue of Illegal Immigration is paramount to most Americans — this helps Trump. President Biden’s epic failure to secure our southern border has had a catastrophic impact on our country — even liberal mayors and governors in blue cities and states have had enough. (RELATED: TROY OLSON And GAVIN WAX: Trump Is Building A New Populist Majority)

Biden’s approval rating is woeful, with 40.5% approving and 55.9% disapproving of the job he’s doing. What’s even worse for the Biden Administration is that only 25.1% of respondents believe the country is on the right track while 67.3% says we are headed in the wrong direction.

With the electability argument against Joe Biden out the window and prominent members of the democrat establishment like David Axelrod and Jennifer Palmieri raising alarm bells over Biden’s chances for a second term – Donald Trump just keeps getting stronger and strong.

I am looking forward to the primary season getting fully underway. I will relish Donald Trump’s dominance in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Then in early March, it’s super Tuesday. A day that will unequivocally establish President Trump as the GOP nominee in 2024. The only thing that could stop President Trump now is the continued disenfranchisement of voters by people trying to keep Trump off the ballot.

I always say the American people are smart. They see what people like Shenna Bellows and others are trying to do by attempting to keep Trump off the ballot in their states.

This will only embolden the electorate to come out and support Trump more enthusiastically. The result will be Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States. Happy 2024 America.

Corey Lewandowski is a former Trump 2016 campaign manager and 2020 senior adviser.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.