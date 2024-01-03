Trump Appeals Ruling Disqualifying Him From Colorado 2024 Ballot To Supreme Court

Former President Donald Trump appealed a ruling disqualifying him from Colorado’s 2024 election ballot to the Supreme Court Wednesday.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Dec. 19 that Trump is ineligible to be on the state’s primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Trump asked the Supreme Court Wednesday to determine whether the court erred in excluding him.

“The question of eligibility to serve as President of the United States is properly reserved for Congress, not the state courts, to consider and decide,” the petition states. “By considering the question of President Trump’s eligibility and barring him from the ballot, the Colorado Supreme Court arrogated Congress’ authority.”

The Colorado Republican Party previously appealed the ruling Dec. 27, putting the decision on hold and requiring Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold to include Trump’s name on the ballot if the justices take no action by the ballot certification deadline, Jan. 5.

The Colorado Supreme Court previously put a hold on its decision until Jan. 4 to allow time for Trump to appeal, acknowledging that they traveled in “uncharted territory.” (RELATED: ‘Lacks Any Limiting Principles’: Colorado’s Ruling Kicking Trump Off Ballot Violates Constitution, Legal Experts Say)

“The sum of these parts is this: President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three; because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Secretary to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot,” the opinion states.

Donald Trump just filed an appeal to the US Supreme Court to consider whether he is eligible to appear on Colorado’s Presidential Primary ballot. I urge the Court to consider this case as quickly as possible. — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) January 3, 2024



Colorado Judge Sarah Wallace found in November that Trump was not an “officer of the United States” who could be disqualified under the 14th Amendment, though she concluded he had “engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 through incitement.”

“Crooked Joe Biden’s comrades, including the Colorado Supreme Court and CREW, a radical, left-wing activist group, are doing all they can to disenfranchise all American voters by attempting to remove President Trump, the leading candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, from the primary ballot,” Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement. “Democrats are obsessively violating the American voters’ Constitutional right to vote for the candidate of their choice. This is an unAmerican, unconstitutional act of election interference which cannot stand.”

The Supreme Court rejected in October the appeal of little-known 2024 Republican presidential candidate John Anthony Castro’s bid to remove Trump from the ballot in Florida after a lower court judge found he lacked standing to sue. Castro has brought a number of lawsuits in other states, including in Arizona and Rhode Island, where they have been similarly shot down by federal judges.

Last week, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows issued a ruling disqualifying Trump from the state’s ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Trump filed an appeal of the ruling with a Maine court on Tuesday.

