‘American Nightmare’ Looks Like The First, Absolutely Insane Documentary Of 2024

The trailer for “American Nightmare” dropped Wednesday, and it looks like the first big, absolutely insane documentary of 2024.

“American Nightmare” is the next big project from the people who brought us “The Tinder Swindler,” according to Netflix. It follows the story of the March 23, 2015, kidnapping of Denise Huskins, and it looks like an absolutely wild ride.

“Law enforcement claimed the young couple’s recounting of the events was too far-fetched for anyone to believe. Incorporating a mix of interrogation footage, and new interviews, the three-part docuseries unravels the consequences of our cultural rush to judgment — and what happens when law enforcement decides the truth can’t possibly be true,” the description reads.

The story is being compared to the movie “Gone Girl,” in which a woman fakes her own kidnapping. But it sounds like it’ll do more than just dig into the details of the case. Apparently, it’ll “challenge assumptions of any true crime fan,” and make us wonder “How can we trust news media so thirsty for clicks,” according to People. (RELATED: Teen Miraculously Found Alive After ‘Cyber Kidnapping’ Scam)

You’re more than welcome to look up the details of the actual case. But I’ll be waiting until the series drops on Jan. 17 to find out what really happened.