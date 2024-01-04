Corporations Are Pivoting Away From Diversity Initiatives Amid Scrutiny

Corporations are either cutting back or rebranding their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs to avoid scrutiny, Axios reported.

Conservatives have recently pushed back against corporate DEI initiatives with legal efforts, and attacks against the programs will likely ramp up in 2024, according to Axios. Companies became concerned about legal scrutiny after the Supreme Court struck down race-based admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina in June, and they have taken actions to reverse course by eliminating apparent quotas and renaming initiatives.

“Anything that smacks of a quota” is no longer acceptable, The Conference Board Human Capital Center Leader Diana Scott told Axios. (RELATED: Biden FAA Pushing Diversity Hiring As Air Traffic Control System Falls Into Total Disarray)

DEI is racism and it’s patently illegal. We’re demanding accountability and fighting back in court: https://t.co/ZNkMSlDA34 pic.twitter.com/Z38Oq4qBs4 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) January 4, 2024

Companies like investment giant Blackstone are prioritizing socioeconomic diversity instead of racial diversity, according to Fortune. They are also using terms like “wellbeing and inclusion” in place of DEI, Scott told Axios.

Moreover, companies like Netflix, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the departure of high-profile DEI executives, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Funding and hiring for these initiatives waned in 2023 following the huge traction gained after the death of George Floyd, which led companies to prioritize them, according to Bloomberg. American organizations’ DEI budgets fell from 58% in 2022 to 54% in 2023, while the number of organizations with a DEI strategy plummeted 9% during the same time frame, according to a report from consulting firm Paradigm.

However, none of the 194 chief human resource officers surveyed by The Conference Board in December asserted they intended to cut back on DEI in 2024. Over 60% of them intend to prioritize appealing to an increasingly diverse workforce.

“Companies are really starting to look at other ways to do the work without saying that they’re doing the work,” Cinnamon Clark, cofounder of DEI consulting firm Goodwork Sustainability, told Axios.

The Conference Board did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

