Elise Stefanik Pulls Support From Republican Congressional Candidate After He Criticized Trump

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York withdrew her endorsement of former Ohio state Rep. Craig Riedel, who is running in the GOP primary for Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s seat, after he reportedly criticized former President Donald Trump, she announced on Thursday.

Riedel could be heard calling the former president “arrogant” in audio leaked by Turning Point USA in early December and reported by several outlets. Stefanik, who originally endorsed Riedel for the primary in July, wrote on X that she was “disappointed in his inappropriate comments” and argued that Republicans need to be united around Trump ahead of the November election, where he could face off against President Joe Biden again.

“Earlier this week, I informed Craig Riedel (OH-09) that I will be withdrawing my endorsement. I was very disappointed in his inappropriate comments regarding President Trump,” Stefanik said. “As we begin 2024, my focus is on ensuring we nominate the strongest candidates on the ballot who are committed to electing President Trump this November and expanding our House GOP Majority.” (RELATED: ‘Bizarre And Biased’: Elise Stefanik Files Complaint Against Judge Overseeing Trump Civil Fraud Trial)

Riedel said that he did not want Trump’s support in the contested primary and argued that “we need to go a different direction” in 2024, according to the leaked audio.

“Donald Trump, he’s a different person than me. I don’t like the way he communicates. I think he is arrogant. I don’t like the way he calls people names. I just don’t think that’s very becoming of a president,” Riedel can be heard saying in the tape.

Filed my petitions this morning at the Lucas County BOE…full steam ahead! We are the conservative who will win and deliver “Ohio 9” back to the Republican Party! 🇺🇸 #OH9 pic.twitter.com/apL8MiEGo0 — Craig Riedel (@craig_riedel) December 18, 2023

Riedel quickly endorsed Trump after his criticism became public, arguing that the leaked phone call was attributable to “Matt Gaetz and a social media trickster pull[ing] a stunt yesterday to try and convince President Trump to get involved in my congressional primary.”

Also running in the primary is embattled J.R. Majewski, who reportedly embellished his military background and was accused of calling Trump “an idiot.” The Republican previously ran for the seat in 2022 where he lost to Kaptur 56.6% to 43.4%.

Top House Republicans made a last-minute recruit following the leaked audio, drafting state Rep. Derek Merrin into the contentious primary just ahead of the filing deadline.

Kaptur has served in the lower chamber since 1983, handily beating Republican opponents each cycle. The seat is characterized by The Cook Political Report as in the “Lean D” column for 2024, along with 12 other contested House races.

Riedel’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

