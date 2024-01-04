Federal Debt Up $6.2 Trillion Under Biden — $47,462 Per Household

The federal debt increased by $6,238,231,285,652.06 between Jan. 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden was inaugurated, and Jan. 2, 2023, the last day for which the debt has been reported.

That equals $47,462.84 for each of the 131,434,000 households that the Census Bureau estimates were in the United States in 2023.

The federal debt just passed $34 trillion. Ten years ago, CBO predicted it would be $18.6 trillion by 2024. 😆😆🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/3BL4LkA5XG — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) January 2, 2024

On Jan. 20, 2021, the federal debt was $27,751,896,236,414.77, according to the Treasury Department’s Debt to the Penny webpage. As of Jan. 2, 2024, it was $33,990,127,522,066.83. (RELATED: The Federal Government Spent $1 Trillion In First 2 Months Of FY2024)

“The public debt of the United States can be traced back as far as the American Revolution,” says a Treasury Department webpage. However, the federal debt did not top $6 trillion until February 2002, according to the Monthly Treasury Statements. That was almost 226 years after the United States declared its independence from Great Britain.

