ISIS Claims Responsibility For Mass Terror Attack At Iran’s Soleimani Memorial

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombing in Iran on Wednesday that killed dozens and injured hundreds.

Multiple bombs went off in the southern city of Kerman during the anniversary memorial service of former Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani on Wednesday, killing at least 73 people and injuring hundreds of others. ISIS has now claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a statement from the terrorist group posted on Thursday. (RELATED: Memorial Service For Qassem Soleimani Reportedly Bombed In Iran, Killing Dozens)

“Yesterday, they detonated their explosive belts in the middle of the crowd, killing and wounding more than 300 polytheist Shiites,” ISIS said on Thursday, according to a translation provided by former State Department official Gabriel Noronha. “Praise be to God.”

The ISIS has released blurred photos of the two suicide attackers it identified as Umar al-Muvahid and Seifollah Mujahid, saying they carried out the Wednesday attacks in Iran’s Kerman, killing 84 and injuring 284, by blowing up their bomb-laden vests. https://t.co/EHYLYnhPib pic.twitter.com/DuHy8T96dq — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) January 4, 2024

Speculation previously surrounded the culprit of the terrorist attacks in Kerman on Wednesday, with Tehran blaming both the U.S. and Israel for the attack, Iran International reported. However, a sizable amount of the Iranian public had guessed that the Islamic State, or ISIS, was behind the bombing.

The Islamic State views Iran’s Shiite as promoting a lesser form of Islam and seeks to kill them for it, while Iran, like most of the Western world, views ISIS as a terrorist organization and has taken action to destroy it in Iraq and Syria, among other regions, according to the Wilson center.

ISIS-Core was “the most-active terrorist organization globally” as of 2022, according to the State Department. The terror group has been responsible for 535 attacks and 1,329 casualties in 2022.

