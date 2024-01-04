Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts Revealed As US Official With Highest Approval Rating In New Poll

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts received the highest approval rating among any other top U.S. official in a new Gallup poll released Thursday.

Roberts garnered a 48% job performance approval rating, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries came in second at 46%, according to the new poll. Secretary of State Antony Blinken came in third with 45% approval and Attorney General Merrick Garland won fourth with 44%.

While Roberts is the most approved official, he received a 46% disapproval rating, according to the poll.

President Joe Biden came in second-to-last with a 39% approval rating, and last place was awarded to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell with 27%, according to the poll.

Roberts, along with the rest of the officials in question, has suffered a decline in popularity since December 2021, when 60% of Americans approved of his performance, according to Gallup. He held this majority approval six months before the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortions before the point of viability in every state.

McConnell’s approval rating fell from 34% to 27% since December 2021, and Biden’s dropped from 43% to its current 39% over the same time period. (RELATED: Supreme Court Approval Rating Reaches New Low, Poll Finds)

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is the only leading official whose approval rating fell by double digits, dropping by ten points since 2021, according to the poll.

Jeffries and House Speaker Mike Johnson have yet to see a decline since they entered their position of power in 2023. The poll found that Johnson’s approval rating currently stands at 40%.