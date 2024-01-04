Former Harvard President Claudine Gay Keeps Her Ungodly Salary

Harvard’s former president, Claudine Gay, is set to keep her nearly $900,000 annual salary despite resigning as president, the New York Post reported. Gay resigned after she said it may not violate Harvard’s rules to call for the genocide of Jews.

I thought that when Gay resigned in disgrace she was going to be ousted from Harvard altogether, but no! She still works at the school.

The worst part about this woman stepping down from her role is that she’s taken no responsibility for her actions. In her resignation letter, she just blames racism for being ousted.

Newsflash! Liz Magill, a white woman at the University of Pennsylvania, got ousted faster than Gay did because she was overtly anti-semitic at a House hearing.

Gay faced the opposite of racism. She was held in her position even though she not only committed the same offense as Magill but she was caught committing serial plagiarism.

This is the sad result of new-age leadership, where no one takes responsibility for their actions anymore.

