Russia Used North Korean Missiles In Sweeping Attack Against Ukraine, White House Says

Russia used North Korean ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine over the holiday season, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

Russia procured long-range ballistic missiles and launchers and used them to attack Ukraine in a series of bombardments on Dec. 30, 2023 and Jan. 2, Kirby said during a press briefing on Thursday. Russia has turned to sanctioned states like North Korea for increased weapons aid as it continues its war against Ukraine. (RELATED: US Voters View Ukraine-Russia War As Stalemate For First Time, Survey Says)

“Due in part to our export and sanction controls, Russia has become increasingly isolated on the world stage, and they’ve been forced to look to like-minded states for military equipment,” Kirby said Thursday. “One of those states is North Korea.”

“Our information indicates that [North Korea] recently provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles,” Kirby said.

WATCH:

Russia used these missiles against Russia in multiple large-scale attacks against Kyiv and several Ukrainian cities at the end of December 2023 and the beginning of January, Kirby said. The attacks killed a number of civilians and injured over 100 others, according to The New York Times.

Kirby noted that it is likely Russia will continue to use North Korea-provided missiles in future attacks. It is speculated that Russia made a deal to provide North Korea with food provisions and high-end military technology in exchange for weaponry and munitions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in September to discuss strengthening the two countries’ partnership. Kim promised Putin that North Korea would back Russia’s “sacred fight” against Ukraine and boasted a “great victory” would soon be achieved.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

