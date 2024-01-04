Trump Meets With Union Boss Ahead Of Roundtable With Rank-And-File Workers

Former President Donald Trump met with the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on Wednesday to discuss “important issues” American workers could face in the near future.

Trump posted a picture of himself with the president of Teamsters on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The meeting with Teamsters President Sean O’Brien comes as President Joe Biden works to short up his support among union members while Trump attempts to grow his support among the more than seven million U.S. workers who belong to a private sector union.

The Teamsters represent 1.3 million workers in the United States, including police officers, nurses, truckers and film crews, according to Reuters.

O’BRIEN, TRUMP DISCUSS TEAMSTER ISSUES AHEAD OF RANK-AND-FILE ROUNDTABLE Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien met privately with President Donald Trump on Wednesday for an in-depth and productive discussion on worker issues most important to the Teamsters Union. The… pic.twitter.com/LL6dWqJKF6 — Teamsters (@Teamsters) January 4, 2024

“There are serious issues that need to addressed to improve the lives of working people across the country, and the Teamsters Union is making sure our members’ voices are heard as we head into a critical election year,” O’Brien said in a statement. “We thank the former President for taking time during this private meeting to listen to the Teamsters’ top priorities. And we are eager to bring together the rank-and-file for an important and necessary roundtable with President Trump this month.” (RELATED: Trump Has ‘Strongest’ Poll Numbers In ‘History’ Of Iowa Caucus Polls, Says CNN Reporter)

Trump won over large swaths of traditionally Democratic rank-and-file union members in 2016, propelling him to victory in key swing states like Michigan, where the share of union households is disproportionately high. Exit polling suggests that he performed less well with those voters in 2020.