Man Arrested After Slamming Car Into Pole, Removing Clothes And Jumping Into Bass Pro Shops Pool, Police Say: REPORT

Police arrested a man Thursday night in Leeds, Alabama, after he allegedly crashed a car into a pole outside of a Bass Pro Shops, entered the store and took his clothes off and jumped in the shop’s giant fish tank, authorities said, according to CBS 42.

George Owens was charged with public lewdness, disorderly conduct, assault in the second degree, resisting arrest, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief, according to CBS 42.

Owens, 42, was with his family at the time of the event, and he “intentionally struck a pole,” Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said, according to CBS 42. (RELATED: ‘Hold His Head Underwater’: Video Appears To Show Man Casually Stealing 50-Pound Live Fish From Bass Pro Shop)

While the incident might seem humorous on the surface, Irwin explained Owens had a mental problem, according to 1819 News. Authorities took the individual in for a mental evaluation, says the outlet.

“I know everyone wants to write a story and think it’s funny but he had a mental problem,” Irwin told the outlet.

Neither Owens nor the police officers who apprehended him were injured, 1819 News reported.

A man is in custody and facing multiple charges after stripping and jumping into a fish tank in the Leeds Bass Pro Shops.

https://t.co/86PkenX4cY — WAFF 48 (@waff48) January 5, 2024

Owens is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail, according to CBS 42.