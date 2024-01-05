White House Briefing Room Has Reportedly Devolved Into A Mean Girls Power Struggle

Frustrations are reportedly boiling over in the White House briefing room as press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and national security spokesman John Kirby have been sharing a podium more frequently, White House sources apparently told Axios.

Since Hamas launched a devastating terror attack against Israel on Oct. 7, Kirby has routinely joined the White House press briefings alongside Jean-Pierre. Tensions between the pair have reportedly reignited and have been growing over how much time the pair split at the podium, Axios reported, citing White House sources. (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish!’: John Kirby Snaps On Reporter Who Suggests US Is Cause Of ‘Escalation’ With Iran)

Kirby, who has grown to be the top foreign policy spokesperson for the United States during the Israel-Hamas war, has previously expressed interest in becoming the White House press secretary, but Jean-Pierre has told others that she plans to stay through the election if President Joe Biden would like her to do so, Axios reported. A White House official disputed the claim to Axios that Kirby has suggested that he would like to be the White House press secretary.

Since Hamas’ terror attack on Israel, Jean-Pierre has only held one press briefing or gaggle on Air Force One by herself, and has otherwise been accompanied by Kirby or occasionally National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Axios reported. Kirby has continued to attend the briefings because Biden likes it, even asking the spokesman to personally brief him and to travel with him on both domestic and international trips.

When Kirby is in the briefings, Jean-Pierre calls on reporters to ask the spokesperson questions, a practice which he feels stems from frustration with him, according to Axios. Other White House aides told the outlet that they believe Jean-Pierre chooses who asks Kirby questions because she is insecure.

A White House official dismissed Axios’ report that there is tension between Kirby and Jean-Pierre.

“I don’t recognize this description of their relationship at all. The truth is the opposite — they talk all the time and have a collegial and collaborative rapport,” the official told the outlet.

The fraught relationship originates from the very beginning of the press secretary’s tenure, when Jean-Pierre and Kirby first took their positions, White House sources told Axios. After Biden offered Jean-Pierre the press secretary job, the president reportedly added that Kirby would also be joining the team. Jean-Pierre was left upset and confused following her meeting with Biden, unsure if she had actually secured the position, three people familiar with her comments at the time told Axios.

Members of the National Security Council (NSC) were surprised at the announcement that Kirby would be moving to work with them, Axios reported. After deliberation on how to handle the two positions, former White House chief of staff Rob Klain, the White House and the NSC decided that Kirby would take the title “coordinator for strategic communications” and would focus on public messaging.

Throughout the rift, some past and current Biden officials allege Klain and senior adviser Anita Dunn, who brought Kirby along on more trips, are at fault for the arrangement, Axios reported.