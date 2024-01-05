Long-Serving NRA CEO And EVP Wayne LaPierre Announces Resignation: REPORT

Wayne LaPierre, the long-serving chief executive officer and executive vice president of the National Rifle Association (NRA), reportedly announced his resignation from the position Friday.

LaPierre said Jan. 5 he will resign from the gun rights organization, Fox News reported. His resignation will take effect Jan. 31, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Just Overkill’: Jonathan Turley Says New York AG ‘Hell Bent’ On Destroying Trump’s Companies)

“I’ve been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever.” –Wayne@EmmColt/@FoxNews ➡️https://t.co/wC7D9tF6vw pic.twitter.com/bEvDBmhy7W — NRA (@NRA) January 5, 2024

The NRA President, Charles Cotton, said during the organization’s board meeting that he accepted LaPierre’s resignation, Fox News reported. Andrew Arulanandam, the NRA’s executive and head of general operations, is expected to serve as the organization’s interim CEO and EVP, according to the outlet.

“On behalf of the NRA Board of Directors, I thank Wayne LaPierre for his service. Wayne has done as much to protect Second Amendment freedom as anyone,” Cotton said in a press release, according to Fox News.

LaPierre, 74, cited health concerns as his reason for choosing to resign, The Hill reported. He had worked for the NRA since 1977 and became the organization’s CEO and EVP in 1991, according to Fox News.

His announcement comes as Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged that LaPierre redirected funding away from the organization and towards luxury benefits, Fox News reported.

NRA membership has also reportedly fallen in recent years, as the association lost around half a million members from 2021 to 2022, The Hill wrote.

The NRA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.