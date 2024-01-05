People In Florida Will Soon Be Able To Buy Drugs From Canada

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Florida’s request to import cheap prescription drugs from Canada on Friday.

Policymakers across the political spectrum have long sought to import drugs from Canada, where drug prices are lower, and Florida’s authorization makes it the first state to import drugs in bulk from America’s northern neighbor. Florida estimates that it may save as much as $150 million on drugs treating things like diabetes, hepatitis C and certain psychiatric conditions.

Republicans have long been divided on whether or not to allow the importation of drugs from Canada. (RELATED: Biden’s Signature Law Was Supposed To Lower Drug Prices, But It’s Doing Just The Opposite)

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis first submitted his state’s application to import drugs from Canada in November 2020, Politico reported. At the time, the governor attracted support from then-President Donald Trump, who proposed Canadian imports a year earlier, and Republican members of Florida’s congressional delegation.

A few years earlier in 2017, 13 Republicans joined the majority of Democrats in voting for a measure to allow the importation of Canadian drugs, The Intercept reported.

While proponents of drug importation have argued that it could lower prices, critics say it could hamper innovation and the development of new drugs, according to the Washington Examiner.

Support for drug importation among Americans is high, with 78% supporting importing Canadian drugs, according to a 2019 survey conducted by KFF Health News.

While there is significant public support for drug importation, and eight other states seeking or planning to seek FDA approval for importation, there are significant obstacles in place for importation advocates.

Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the drug industry’s major trade association, has sued over past importation efforts and is expected to sue again to block Florida’s recent approval, according to The New York Times. Additionally, some drug companies already have agreements with Canadian wholesalers not to export medication.

The Canadian government has also taken steps to block drug exports, citing concerns over the country’s drug supply being too small to serve both Americans and Canadians, the NYT reported.

The FDA directed the Daily Caller News Foundation to a press release when reached for comment.

Florida must submit quarterly reports to the FDA documented cost savings and any potential safety or quality issues, according to the press release. Additionally, the FDA said Florida will be responsible for implementing and monitoring the importation program.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.