Police Raid Amish Man’s Farm, Congressman Promotes Rollback Of Farmer Regulations In Response

Pennsylvanian law enforcement, along with officials from the state’s Department of Agriculture reportedly, raided the farm of Amos Miller, an Amish man, Thursday, alleging that the farmer violated food regulations.

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture employees, who primarily conducted the search, seized 37 items from Miller’s property, ranging from sour cream to ice cream, the Lancaster Patriot reported. (RELATED: Dutch Farmers Fed Up With Climate Rules Win Shock Victory Against Establishment)

BREAKING: State Troopers conducting search on Amos Miller’s farm in Lancaster County, PA. pic.twitter.com/4ibZPxfI0U — The Lancaster Patriot (@TheLanPatriot) January 4, 2024

Government officials claim they were notified that Miller’s farm was the source of two cases of food-borne illnesses and that Miller had “never licensed his retail operation,” Lancaster Online reported. Miller has been involved in years-long litigation with the government over the inspection and safety of his food, the outlet noted.

“Today, the Department of Agriculture of the State of Pennsylvania suddenly came, without notice, raided Amos’ farm, and detained everything Amos had in the farm’s freezer. They did so in a lawless manner, without appropriate authority, in violation of their own rules and regulations, despite never objecting to the prior resolutions reached with the federal government, and despite a complete failure by the state to even reach out to Amos’ known counsel,” Robert Barnes, Miller’s attorney, said, according to the Lancaster Patriot.

“Despite the constant harassment, Amos will continue to do all he legally can to provide the food his members deeply need. Amos thanks you for your continued support at this critical time for food freedom in America,” Barnes added, according to the Lancaster Patriot.

Miller’s products are not available to the public in grocery stores and are mainly sold to private clientele who distrust corporate farming practices, the outlet noted.

The raid got the attention of Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who tweeted, “With all of the problems in society today, this is what the government wants to focus on? A man growing food for informed customers, without participating in the industrial meat/milk complex? It’s shameful that it’s come to this.”

Looks like Amos Miller’s farm is being raided. With all of the problems in society today, this is what the government wants to focus on? A man growing food for informed customers, without participating in the industrial meat/milk complex? It’s shameful that it’s come to this. https://t.co/pWwjp6cgPh — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 4, 2024

Rep. Massie is the co-author of the PRIME Act bill that protects small farms and ranches from what he and others see as federal overregulation. “A farmer in Maine shouldn’t have to drive hours to get to a USDA-inspected processing facility when other safe options are available. The bipartisan PRIME Act will make it easier for local farms to compete with big meat companies and make locally raised livestock processing more widely available,” Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine stated in a press release on why he supported the measure.