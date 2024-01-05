California Offers Free Sex Change Surgeries To Illegal Immigrants

California is offering to pay for illegal immigrants’ sex change surgeries and hormone replacement therapy, according to the Daily Caller.

Not only are the California taxpayers funding these illegals’ health care and housing programs. Now, they’re funding their sex change operations too!

I don’t think people are trekking from Honduras or Guatemala to get a sex change in America. I think these people come to America for a better life and no one’s life is truly better when they cut their dick off.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: What It Would Look Like If Only Men Voted)