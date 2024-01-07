Five Trapped In Slovenian Cave After Severe Rainfall Floods Exit, Kicking Off Extensive Rescue

Five individuals have been stranded in a cave in Slovenia following sudden flooding Saturday due to intense rainfall, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

A major rescue operation is currently underway to help a family of three and two guides get out of the cave, according to the AP. Slovenian emergency services sprang into action after rising water levels trapped the group during their guided tour of the eight-kilometer cave system, renowned for its network of underground lakes. The party was touring the cave early Saturday when they were cut off from the exit.

Rescue divers successfully reached the trapped group, escorting them to a designated safe area within the cave, the AP reported. A heated shelter has been established to provide refuge while they await a drop in water levels. Igor Benko, leader of Slovenia’s Speleological Association, confirmed all five individuals are in good health. (RELATED: More Than 30 Workers Trapped As Road Tunnel Collapses In Landslide In India)

Five people have been trapped in a cave in Slovenia since Saturday afternoon after heavy rain caused water levels to rise, authorities said. The group can’t be rescued until water levels in the Krizna jama cave have dropped, officials said. Read more: https://t.co/Ii5d8m6J05 pic.twitter.com/g6XKVrNEpA — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 7, 2024

Access to the local cave is limited to boat travel along a local river, the AP noted. The cave is a hotspot for tourists, offering a unique glimpse into a rich underground ecosystem, but only under strict guided tours.

Benko expressed optimism that the subterranean water levels would begin to recede soon, according to a statement to the STA news agency. However, he cautioned it might take several days before it is safe for the group to exit, the AP reported.

This rescue effort has united 35 cave rescuers and eight divers from across Slovenia, the outlet added. Their efforts are bolstered by the support of 11 firefighters and members of the civil protection force.