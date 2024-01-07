Woman In Her 90s Found Alive Under Rubble Five Days After Devastating Japan Earthquake

A woman in her 90s rescued Saturday survived five days following a catastrophic 7.5 magnitude Jan. 1 earthquake which rocked central Japan, the BBC reported.

The elderly woman was rescued Saturday in a small town in Japan, where the earthquake’s impact was particularly devastating, according to the BBC. Rescue teams reportedly sifted through the ruins of a collapsed two-story building and discovered the elderly woman. Despite her ordeal, she was conscious but suffering from hypothermia, the outlet reported. The same operation tragically uncovered another victim, a woman in her 40s, in a critical state of cardiopulmonary arrest, according to the outlet.



The earthquake left a trail of destruction, with more than 120 confirmed dead and 200 individuals still unaccounted for, the BBC reported. A dedicated team of 100 rescuers was dispatched to the small town following reports that two women were trapped alive under the rubble, according to local reports. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Viral X Video Not Linked To Recent Tsunami, Earthquake In Japan)

Typically, the initial 72-hour period following a disaster is deemed critical for successful rescue operations. The discovery of the two women well beyond this timeframe, however, brings both hope and sorrow to a nation grappling with the earthquake’s aftermath, the BBC noted.

Japan’s Self-Defense Forces are heavily involved in the rescue and relief efforts, utilizing helicopters to reach isolated areas and deliver essential supplies, the outlet reported. The operation is also challenged by the region’s compromised infrastructure, with many roads still blocked, according to the outlet.



The disaster has displaced over 30,000 people, who are now sheltering in government facilities. As of Saturday, thousands remain without electricity and running water, underscoring the severity of the situation, according to the BBC.