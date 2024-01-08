Police Arrest Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. For Allegedly Possessing ‘Ghost Gun’: REPORT

Los Angeles police reportedly arrested Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., a 37-year-old former boxing champion, in early January for allegedly possessing an illegal weapon.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the weapon Chavez Jr. possessed was a “ghost gun.” Police said a concerned fan sparked the incident by calling them and expressing concern the boxer could pose a danger to himself and others, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Police Arrest Jarrell Miller For Allegedly Body Slamming Car Dealership Employee, Fleeing With Truck: REPORT)

Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Arrested For Felony Possession Of Assault Rifle | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/mkdX4nSOfG — TMZ (@TMZ) January 8, 2024

Ghost guns are guns that do not have serial numbers attached to them, making them untraceable, NPR reported.

Chavez Sr. voiced concern in January over his son’s mental state and said Chavez Jr. needed to be treated for addiction problems, Marca reported. The father expressed his son should “get a ray of light and stop talking so much bullshit,” according to the outlet. Chavez Jr. responded to his father by calling him “trash” and claimed he beat up Chavez Jr’s mother and that Chavez Sr. wanted to kill him, the outlet reported.

“They want to kill me, my dad is killing me, the lady (his own wife) has wanted to poison me. They are going to throw them all in the can,” Chavez Jr. said, according to Marca.

Chavez Jr. was a former World Boxing Council (WBC) middleweight champion in 2011, TMZ reported. His 61-year-old father won six world championships. Chavez Sr. gave up boxing in 2005.