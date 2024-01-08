Digital freedom, you say? First, we must rid of ‘digital cancel culture’

A Pivotal Change in Digital Policy: U.S. Approves Increased Internet Regulation

In a significant change to its digital policy, the U.S. government has approved a plan that introduces more stringent regulation of the internet. This approval reflects the concerns previously voiced by Brendan Carr, the Federal Communications Commissioner, about the Biden administration’s proposal. Now approved, this plan significantly expands federal government powers, transforming the concept of a ‘free and open internet’ that has long been a hallmark of American digital policy.

Reinstating Title 2: Implications for Consumers and Big Tech

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had implemented Title 2’s “net neutrality” in 2015 to shield consumers from high internet service rates. However, this approach faced criticism for creating a more regulated and monopolized technology landscape. The 2017 reversal of Title 2 was celebrated for reducing internet service costs for consumers. The Biden administration’s newly approved plan, however, reverses this trend by essentially reinstating Title 2, potentially enhancing the influence of Big Tech companies.

Rising Costs and Stifled Entrepreneurship: A New Concern

The return to a regulated utility model for services, such as water and electricity, has led to increased costs, raising fears that internet services may follow suit. This regulatory shift poses a threat to entrepreneurship, potentially leading to a more monopolized domain under Big Tech, while the government promotes its actions as beneficial for providing reliable, affordable, and high-quality internet services.

Government Control and Censorship: The Emerging Scenario

The approved plan facilitates greater federal government control over internet content. This aligns with warnings issued by the House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government about potential government censorship in collaboration with Big Tech firms. Past collaborations between the Department of Homeland Security, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and entities like the Stanford Internet Observatory proves the government will show no restraint interfering with our rights.

The Need for Alternatives to the Big Government-Tech Alliance

With the expansion of the FCC’s powers under this new plan, there is an urgent need for alternatives to the emerging Big Government-Tech Alliance. The example of China, where the government exerts tight control over the internet, serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of unchecked government influence in digital spaces.

