French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne Steps Down After Macron Rejects Open-Borders Agenda

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne stepped down Monday after French President Emmanuel Macron opposed her desire to allow more immigration into France, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Borne’s resignation was accepted by Macron amid recent political tensions regarding immigration legislation supported by the French president, a statement from Macron’s office said, according to The AP. The new law would empower the government to deport more foreigners as the country strengthens its stance on the issue.

“Madam Prime Minister, dear @Elisabeth_Borne, your work in the service of our Nation has been exemplary every day,” Macron wrote on Twitter. “You implanted our project with the courage, commitment and determination of women of states. With all my heart, thank you.”

Madame la Première ministre, chère @Elisabeth_Borne, votre travail au service de notre Nation a été chaque jour exemplaire. Vous avez mis en œuvre notre projet avec le courage, l’engagement et la détermination des femmes d’État. De tout cœur, merci. pic.twitter.com/G26ifKfKzj — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 8, 2024

Borne will continue to carry out daily domestic issues until a new government is appointed, the statement from Macron’s office said, according to The AP. The ousted prime minister served since she was appointed in May 2022 after Macron was reelected to his second term as president. She was France’s second female prime minister.

Macron supported an immigration reform bill passed by the French parliament in December 2023, Al Jazeera reported. Since then, the French president, who said he does not agree will all aspects of the strict bill, has reportedly been accused of catering to far-right leader Marine Le Pen‘s National Rally party to widen his own coalition support. (RELATED: Prominent European Statesman Jacques Delors Dies At 98)

Macron has called for immigration reform in the past. The French president said there were “serious faults” in his country’s handling of illegal immigrants after an undocumented Tunisian man stabbed two women to death in the city of Marseille in 2017.