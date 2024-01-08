Ring Camera Shows Florida Man Cry For Help After He Was Allegedly Shot: REPORT

A ring camera captured a Florida man’s desperate cry for help Saturday after he was allegedly shot, Local 10 News reported.

The footage saw a man requesting medical assistance following a shooting that injured him and his partner, according to Local 10 News. “Help! Call the ambulance! They shot me and my girl,” he pled, the doorbell camera showed. The homeowner, alarmed by the situation, responded to his plea. “Ok, get away from my door,” the homeowner said.

Initial findings reportedly revealed the victims to be 25-year-old Isaac Patrick Hepburn and 30-year-old Johneisha Kelveisha Mabry, both suffering from gunshot injuries, according to Local 10 News. Hepburn explained to the authorities that the shooting allegedly stemmed from an earlier altercation with two men at the couple’s apartment, the outlet reported. The building was reportedly mostly abandoned and in disrepair with boarded windows and shattered glass. (RELATED: Landlord Brutally Murders Couple Over Tenant Dispute Resulting In Multi-Hour Standoff, Police Say)

LOCAL 10 EXCLUSIVE: A man was caught on camera pleading for help on a homeowner’s Ring camera after he and his girlfriend were allegedly shot in northwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning. https://t.co/TxeDSZYbO6 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) January 7, 2024

The dispute reportedly escalated, leading to one of the men allegedly drawing a gun and firing at Hepburn and Mabry. This incident led to the local police rushing to the scene after receiving reports of the shooting. The pair were then taken to a local hospital for urgent care, Local 10 News reported.

A relative of Mabry spoke to Local 10 News and shared they learned of the incident through a letter informing them of Mabry’s hospitalization. The relative reportedly suggested that Mabry’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. Police have not confirmed any arrests in connection with this shooting, according to Local 10 News.