Biden Speech Goes Off The Rails As Pro-Palestinian Protesters Start Ceasefire Chant

President Joe Biden was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters while giving a speech Monday at Mother Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina, one of the oldest black churches in the south.

While making a stop in Charleston, South Carolina, Biden was interrupted by a crowd of pro-Palestinian protesters, who cut off his speech and continued to chant “ceasefire now.” Biden looked stunned and stopped speaking until attendees overpowered the protesters by chanting “four more years.”



Biden tried to calm the protestors down while repeating “that’s alright.” It appears like some protestors were removed while other speech attendees tried to combat the chants for a ceasefire.

“Look folks, I understand their passion, and I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza,” Biden said as he continued his remarks. “I’m using all that I can to do that.” (RELATED: Left-Wing Attempt To Tie Trump To Foreign Influence Money Doesn’t Add Up, Records Show)

Since the Israel-Hamas war broke out following the terrorist organization’s Oct. 7 attack on the country, Biden and his administration have pledged their support to Israel. Biden’s pro-Israel stance has come under fire from members of his own administration, some of who have resigned, from allies and members of his campaign staff.

BREAKING: Biden’s speech interrupted by pro-Palestine protesters chanting “ceasefire now” pic.twitter.com/A3Q0wdNb8h — The Messenger (@TheMessenger) January 8, 2024

A top Biden administration official, Tariq Habash, a policy advisor in the Education Department’s Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development, resigned on Jan. 3, arguing that the president has turned a “blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives.” Seventeen anonymous members of Biden’s campaign staff penned a letter to the president urging him to call for a cease fire while warning that volunteers have been quitting in “droves” because of his pro-Israel stance.

Biden: "I understand they're passionate and I've been quietly working with the Israeli govt' to significantly reduce & get out of Gaza" pic.twitter.com/mUOQkcjANa — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) January 8, 2024

“It is not enough to merely be the alternative to Donald Trump. The campaign has to shift the feeling in the pits of voters’ stomachs, the same feeling that weighs on us every day as we fight for your reelection. The only way to do that is to call for a ceasefire,” the campaign letter states.