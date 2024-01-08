Lloyd Austin’s Job In No Danger Despite Going MIA For Days Without Telling Anyone, White House Says

President Joe Biden is not considering firing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after the Pentagon failed to notify the White House about his hospitalization for several days, a White House official confirmed to the Daily Caller.

Top White House National Security Council (NSC) officials were not made aware of Austin’s hospitalization at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 1, or his reported stay in the intensive care unit for several days due to issues stemming from a medical procedure. Despite the communication breakdown, Biden has no plans to remove Austin from his position and looks forward to the Defense secretary’s return, a White House official told the Daily Caller.

“President Biden spoke with Secretary Austin on Saturday evening and it was a warm conversation,” a White House official told the Daily Caller. “The President looks forward to Secretary Austin’s return to the Pentagon.”

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby also said Monday “there is no plan for anything other than for Secretary Austin to stay in the job.”

Reuters first reported that Biden was not considering firing Austin.

The White House official did not answer if the president finds the communication breakdown acceptable or if there were plans to hold anyone accountable for the failure to communicate Austin’s hospitalization to the president.

“President Biden appreciates Secretary Austin taking ownership and pledging to improve transparency going forward,” the White House official told the Daily Caller. “He continues to have full trust and confidence in the Secretary.”

If Austin were to put in a letter of resignation, Biden would not accept it, a senior administration official told Politico.