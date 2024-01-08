Migrant Feud Results In Fatal Stabbing At New York Shelter

A migrant staying at a New York City shelter fatally stabbed another resident on Saturday during an altercation over a woman, according to the New York Daily News.

The NYPD responded after receiving a 911 call regarding an assault, the department told the Daily Caller News Foundation. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered a man, 24, with a stab wound to his torso, who was later transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

“The fight was next to the dining room but they fought over a woman. The Venezuelan took the woman from the Peruvian,” Venezuelan Jose David, who witnessed the encounter, said, according to the Daily News.

“The Venezuelan and the Peruvian were fighting next to the dining room and the Peruvian stabbed the boy with Venezuelan nationality twice,” David added.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man on Sunday as a “person of interest,” who was later charged with murder, the NYPD said. The investigation is ongoing.

New York City has spent an estimated $3.5 billion to shelter and care for 164,500 migrants between April 2022 and December, according to a recent statement from Democratic May Eric Adams’ office. (RELATED: Mayorkas Dodges Question About Whether Illegal Immigrants Should Be Released Into The Country En Masse)

“I feel very bad knowing that my brother is dead,” Eduin Daniel Nobrega, the victim’s brother, told the Daily News. “My brother was a good, responsible father, a good son and a good brother.”

“One day we decided to leave our country of Venezuela for a better future, help our children and family. He was not a man of trouble. He really liked to work to earn an honest living. Our mother, family, is very upset knowing that she cannot do anything since we are a low-income family,” he added. “I am Dafren’s only relative here in the United States,” Nobrega said.

Adams announced Jan. 4 that the city is suing 17 bus companies Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has used to transport migrants from his state to the Big Apple. The Democratic mayor also signed an executive order on Dec. 27 to require at least a 32-hour notice of the buses’ arrivals.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.