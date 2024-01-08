New Jersey Gov Seeks To Restrict Bus Companies Used By Greg Abbott For Migrant Transports

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy sent a letter to bus companies used by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to transport migrants, seeking to restrict their arrivals to his state.

The charter buses have been arriving in New Jersey after Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed an executive order to require they provide 32-hour notice of their arrivals and subsequently sued bus companies over the transports. Murphy asked that the bus companies provide the same amount of notice, number of passengers, location and other details regarding the transports and their arrivals and departures.

Dozens of charter buses carrying more than 1,800 migrants have arrived in New Jersey since Dec. 31 with “nearly all” of them going to New York City, Murphy’s office said Monday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Immigrant Deported Four Times Charged With Killing Mother, Son In DUI Crash)

NEW: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy writes a letter to bus companies used by Greg Abbott to transport migrants, asking that they communicate with the state about their arrivals. Seems he’s taken a page out of Chicago and NYC’s playbook. pic.twitter.com/A0cAC787Ul — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 8, 2024

“As we continue to see more migrants arrive to our state at the hands of the Governor of Texas, who is reportedly funding the passengers’ transportation with taxpayer funds, notice to New Jersey officials in advance of these individuals’ anticipated arrival is critical to ensuring the health and safety of passengers once they arrive in New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement Monday.

“Additionally, because we know the vast majority of these individuals are intending to travel to New York City, this information will be shared with our colleagues across the Hudson to ensure the passengers’ health and safety there,” Murphy added.

Abbott first began busing migrants to Washington, D.C., in April 2022, followed by New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver and Los Angeles, his office said in a recent press release shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In response to Adams’ latest lawsuit, Abbott said the action was “baseless” and that his transports are legal and voluntary.

“These companies have violated state law by not paying the cost of caring for these migrants and that’s why we are suing to recoup approximately $700 million already spent to care for migrants bused here for the last two years by the state of Texas. Governor Abbott’s continued use of migrants as political pawns is not only chaotic and inhumane, but makes clear he puts politics over people,” Adams said recently regarding his action.

A spokesperson for Abbott didn’t immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

