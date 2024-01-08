While it’s long been clear that the Democratic Party will embrace authoritarianism to cling to power, it was always possible to extend Democratic voters some grace. In a way, they were pitiable victims — duped into fear, hatred and hysteria by a demagogic media ecosystem — but who still believed in the foundational principles of America. However, a new poll shows that a large majority of Democrats are just as anti-democratic as party leadership.
New Poll: Is Anyone Surprised That Democrats Overwhelmingly Hate Democracy?
ANALYSIS
Getty Images/ROBYN BECK
Gage Klipper Contributor
Font Size: