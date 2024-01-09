FORMER REP. MIKE ROGERS: Unite Behind Donald Trump For Secure Borders, Safe Communities, And Economic Prosperity

Today, our nation is at a dangerous crossroads. Thanks to Joe Biden, families across America pay over $700 more monthly for everyday goods, while over 60% of Americans can’t afford a $500 emergency expense. The cost of eggs is up 70%, and milk, bread, and cereal are up 16%. Parents are taking on multiple jobs just to keep up, but they’re met with a 55% increase in gas just to get to work. Inflation used to be a relic of the 70s, but now it’s a household term; the resulting high interest rates have priced young families out of purchasing a home as the 30-year mortgage rate has doubled since 2020.

That’s Joe Biden’s America. That’s why I’m endorsing Donald Trump for President.

President Trump’s leadership and policies worked. The economy was booming with record-low unemployment and gas under $2.00 a gallon. The southern border was secure and our communities were safe. Our military was the strongest it had ever been, our allies knew we had their back, and China and Russia were being held in check.

But since Joe Biden took office, America has been thrown into chaos. Our wide-open border has seen more than six million people cross illegally, bringing organized gang crime to the Detroit suburbs and drugs like fentanyl to our communities, killing over 100,000 Americans every year. Biden’s policies are threatening the safety of our families. We’re all on the hook for it, too, paying $451 billion to deal with this border crisis, enough to pay for every single Michigan teacher and state trooper for 15 years.

Towns across the country are reeling from a violent crime epidemic as smash-and-grabs and carjackings become the norm. At the same time, our education system focuses on social engineering at the expense of teaching reading, writing, and math. The result? Violent crime has surged, and over half of high school seniors are unable to read at a sixth-grade level.

We face real challenges as a nation, but we have a government focused on all the wrong things. Biden’s federal government is mandating what kind of car you drive, banning your gas stove, knowingly raising energy prices, overregulating small businesses, and failing at the education of our children.

Instead of enforcing our laws, punishing criminals, and securing our borders, Biden’s DOJ and FBI have targeted school board parents, Catholics, and political opponents. This past month, we’ve had radical state courts engaging in political election interference by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot. Voters need to decide, not the courts.

At this crossroads, people need to ask themselves two simple questions: Are you better off today than you were four years ago? Are you satisfied with the direction of our country under Joe Biden? If your answer is no, you’re not alone. 75% of Americans think we’re heading in the wrong direction, and 70% want Biden to retire.

Clearly, America needs a return to strong leadership, but it must come soon. I have unending hope for America, but we do not have time for on-the-job training or four more years of failure. Biden’s crushing cost increases are hurting Michigan working families and threatening to destroy the American Dream, and time is not on our side.

We all know we can do better; we just had it under President Trump.

The first step to getting America back on track starts with putting an end to Bidenomics and returning to the leadership and proven policies of President Trump. In Trump’s America, small businesses were thriving, entrepreneurship flourished, family checkbooks were balanced, 401ks were growing, and the economy was stronger than ever as American ingenuity took hold.

That was just a few years ago, but I know that with a Republican Senate majority and President Trump in the White House, we will do it again. We must act quickly. The clock is ticking and American families are struggling. I have no doubt President Trump will be able to deliver for the American people on day one, but we must get to work now.

Let’s unite as Americans and do our part in keeping America strong, safe, secure, and prosperous.

Mike Rogers is an Army veteran, former FBI Special Agent, former Chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, and Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.