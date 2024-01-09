CNN Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten Lays Out Why Trump Is Appearing In DC Court Even Though It’s Not Mandatory

CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump appeared in court in person even though it was not mandatory because it helps boost fundraising.

Trump appeared in court Tuesday for oral arguments before a three-judge panel.

Trump’s team is arguing that he is immune from criminal prosecution because he was acting within the official capacity as president and that he cannot be tried again because he was acquitted in his second impeachment trial.

Enten said Trump likely decided to show up in person to boost his fundraising efforts.

"Trump could be in [New Hampshire] today, he could be in Iowa, but he's going to be in a courtroom that he doesn't need to be in for an extraordinary argument by his lawyers that he basically could be immune from anything as president. Talk about politically, though, why he's there," CNN's Poppy Harlow asked.



“Why is he in the courtroom? Well, this should give you a reason why. Trump’s two biggest days for fundraising, one was when he was in the courtroom being arraigned in New York, in Manhattan court. The other one, when Trump was booked in Fulton County jail the day of the infamous mug shot. Both of those days he raised well over $1 million. And to me, it does seem like these indictments have definitely changed the course of the race in terms of fundraising. Look how much Trump raised in the last quarter,” Enten said, pointing to a graphic showing Trump raised $45.5 million in the third quarter compared to $35 million in the second and $18.8 million in the first.

“This has been fueling his fundraising, that is why he is there,” Enten argued.

Trump is currently leading his republican opponents in Iowa and New Hampshire. In a Morning Consult poll conducted between Dec. 1, 2023, and Jan. 7, 2024, among 353 potential Republican caucus goers in Iowa, 58% said they would support Trump. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley comes in second place with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis falling behind, placing third.