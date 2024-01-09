Marine Corps Gives Latest Update On Commandant Hospitalized After Cardiac Arrest

The Marine Corps’ top military officer underwent open heart surgery on Monday to repair a condition that contributed to his cardiac arrest and hospitalization on Oct. 29, the service said in a statement.

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith was released from inpatient care on Nov. 15 and awaiting surgery for a ruptured bicuspid aortic valve in his heart, which doctors believed caused his cardiac arrest, the service said in a November update on his status. Monday’s procedure was successful and the commandant is expected to resume his post as soon as possible, the Marine Corps said in the latest statement.

“He is in good condition and continues to recover at the hospital among family members and his doctors. Following his rehabilitation, Gen. Smith will return to full duty status as Commandant,” the service said. (RELATED: ‘Could Have Done A Better Job’: Lloyd Austin Addresses Lack Of Transparency Surrounding Hospitalization)

“General Smith and his family are focused on his rehabilitation and appreciate everyone’s continued respect for their privacy ahead of his full recovery,” the statement continued.

Gen. Christopher Mahoney, the assistant commandant, continues to serve in Smith’s stead while the commandant recovers, the Marine Corps said.

Smith suffered cardiac arrest while jogging near his Washington, D.C., home and was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 29, leaving a three-star general to take on his role temporarily. Doctors said a bicuspid aortic valve, a congenital abnormality where the aortic valve only has two leaflets instead of three, “directly contributed” to his cardiac arrest.

Smith was rushed to the hospital after a “medical emergency,” the Marine Corps said just one day after the incident, later clarifying that the just-confirmed commandant had experienced cardiac arrest. At the time, Smith was serving a dual role as both acting and assistant commandant for the Marine Corps since his predecessor stepped down in July and Mahoney had not yet undergone Senate confirmation for his nomination to assistant commandant.

The Senate voted to approve Mahoney’s confirmation on Nov. 2 after both Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voiced support for individual votes, bypassing Tuberville’s hold on mass military promotions.

Tuberville’s hold officially ended on Dec. 19 with confirmation of the 11 remaining four-star military leaders in a voice vote.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin remains in the hospital after he was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit on Jan. 1 due to “severe pain” stemming from an undisclosed elective medical procedure obtained on Dec. 22, his spokesperson said Monday. The secretary is under fire for failing to notify key Defense Department and White House leaders of his absence, including while he delegated some authorities to his deputy without explanation.

