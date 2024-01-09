CDC Identifies Source Of Salmonella Outbreak Across 14 States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed the source of a multi-state salmonella outbreak Friday.

At least 24 people were sickened, five of whom were hospitalized after consuming “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa,” the CDC said in its alert. The item is predominantly sold at Sam’s Club stores in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Texas. Some 11,097 pounds of Busseto Food brands were recalled in early January by Fratelli Beretta USA Inc.

Anyone who still has the charcuterie pack at home should throw it away immediately and clean all surfaces the food may have come into contact with. Anyone suffering with severe symptoms of salmonella should also seek medical attention right away.

Common symptoms of salmonella include a fever of more than 102°F, diarrhea for more than three days without improvement, bloody diarrhea, extreme vomiting that stops you from being able to keep liquids down, a lack of urination, dry mouth and throat and sensations of dizziness, the CDC noted. These symptoms can start anywhere from six hours to six days after consumption of contaminated products.

Considering that a lot of people ate charcuterie boards over the Christmas break, this is a significant concern. Children under the age of 5 and older people with weakened immune systems are most at risk of hospitalization from salmonella. (RELATED: These Are The Craziest Medical Stories Of 2023 (They Might Make You Nauseous)

In 2023, a number of food-related illnesses spread around the U.S., including other outbreaks of salmonella linked to household pets. An average of 420 people have salmonella in the U.S. every year.