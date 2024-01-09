REPORT: Top Terrorist Official Ali Hussein Barji Dies In Car Explosion At Funeral

Ali Hussein Barji, Hezbollah’s commander of aerial forces in southern Lebanon, reportedly died Tuesday in a car explosion outside of a funeral.

Braji was attending the funeral of Wissam al-Tawil, a senior commander of Hezbollah’s special forces, when his car was allegedly struck in a targeted Israeli air strike, The Times of Israel reported. Al-Tawil died Monday after an air strike or roadside bomb from an unknown source reportedly caused his car to explode. (RELATED: Three Senior Hamas Officials Killed In Lebanon)

Live update: Hezbollah’s drone chief in southern Lebanon killed in reported Israeli strike https://t.co/RGmx7J9GTf . Click to read ⬇️ — TOI ALERTS (@TOIAlerts) January 9, 2024

“Just before the funeral of a senior Hezbollah official, Wissam Tawil, an attack on a vehicle near his brother’s house in the village of Khairbat Salem in southern Lebanon,” Roi Kais, the Arab Affairs Correspondent for Kan 11, claimed in a tweet sharing a video of the aftermath of the reported strike.

A close-up video of the aftermath of the explosion was tweeted out by Joe Truzman, a Middle East analyst for the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies who focuses on Palestinian terrorism and non-state actors in the region.

“It appears a vehicle was targeted in the southern Lebanon village of Kherbet Selm. The strike took place near the funeral procession of Hezbollah commander Wissam Taweel,” Truzman wrote.

It appears a vehicle was targeted in the southern Lebanon village of Kherbet Selm. The strike took place near the funeral procession of Hezbollah commander Wissam Taweel. pic.twitter.com/dv0CRRtLMD — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) January 9, 2024

The video appeared to show the smoking ruin of a car. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not yet officially commented or claimed responsibility for the deadly incident, The Times of Israel reported. Hezbollah has been lobbing rockets and sending drones into Israel since Oct. 8 out of solidarity with Hamas, and the Lebanese terror organization has suffered some 130 losses in personnel from retaliatory strikes by the Jewish state.

Braji was responsible for dozens of drone attacks in northern Israel since the outbreak of violence including a strike on the IDF’s Northern Command Headquarters in Safed, The Times of Israel reported.