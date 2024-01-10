Nick Saban Retiring: REPORT

College football legend and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is retiring, according to ESPN senior writer Chris Low.

“Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national titles at Alabama,” Low tweeted late Wednesday afternoon.

Saban, after losing in the first round of the College Football Playoffs, informed his team he was retiring today, Low reported.

Saban retires as arguably the greatest head coach in college football history. His seven national titles — six with Bama, one with LSU — is the most coaching titles in NCAA history, even more than revered Alabama legend Bear Bryant.

Though Saban’s career may have ended in a loss, his 247 wins leave him as the fifth winningest college football coach of all time.

While Saban and team officials have yet to confirm, reports are widespread that Saban is done.

Oregon’s Dan Lanning is the lead candidate to replace Saban, ESPN’s Brett McMurphy reported.