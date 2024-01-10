Hispanics Prioritize Immigration As Top Concern More Than Any Other Race: POLL

Hispanics were the most likely racial group to rank immigration as their most pressing matter, according to an Associated Press (AP)-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll published on Wednesday.

A total of 43% of Hispanic adults identified immigration as the number one priority for the government to address, surpassing 36% of white respondents, 29% of Asians and Pacific Islanders and 19% of black respondents sharing the same sentiment, according to the AP. Moreover, 35% of American adults surveyed named immigration as a main issue, consisting of 55% of Republicans and 22% of Democrats, according to the poll. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Feds Warn That Hamas, Hezbollah Could Be Crossing Southern Border)

Mayorkas Impeachment Hearing: The Oklahoma AG (@Okla_OAG) says foreign nationals from Mexico and China have flooded his state w/ illegal marijuana grows that involve fentanyl, labor & sex trafficking “The ongoing border crisis ensures a never ending flood of Illegal foreign… pic.twitter.com/88GgmNqeBm — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 10, 2024

The 35% total is up from 27% in December 2022.

Fewer than 3% of likely Hispanic voters supported amnesty for illegal immigrants, according to a 2023 poll conducted by Convention of States Action and The Trafalgar Group.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas dodged a question during an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Jan. 3 regarding whether or not the federal government should release illegal migrants into the country in large numbers to await court dates years down the line. The number of pending cases in U.S. immigration courts hit three million in November.

“There is a backlog of some 3 million cases of asylum seekers who are allowed to come into the United States, remain in the United States while they wait for their trial, which in most cases, will be years from now, just not enough judges to process that. What do you do about that, number one? And number two, is it a good idea to let the asylum seekers be in the United States while they await a trial, or should they remain where they are?” host Willie Geist asked Mayorkas.

“That backlog is a powerful example of how broken our immigration system is, and for how long it has been broken,” Mayorkas answered. “Because that backlog existed when I was in the Department of Homeland Security in 2009. It preceded me then, and it precedes me now as the secretary of Homeland Security.”

The poll included 1,074 respondents from all 50 states and the District of Columbia and took place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, according to its methodology. It has a 4% margin of error.

