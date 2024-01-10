IDF Raids Luxury Home Of Gazan Terror Leader Marwan Issa

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) raided the luxurious vacation home of Marwan Issa, the deputy commander of Hamas’ military wing, Wednesday in central Gaza, a video shows.

Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic spokesperson, shared photos and a video of the home they raided. (RELATED: Israeli Forces Share Photo Of Alleged $1 Million Cash Stash In ‘Senior Hamas Terrorist’s Residence’)

#خاص الفجوة بين قادة حماس والشعب في قطاع غزة! تعرفوا على منزل مروان عيسى الفاخر! داهمت قوات من جيش الدفاع العاملة في منطقة البريج منزل إجازة يعود للمدعو مروان عيسى أحد كبار مسؤولي الجناح العسكري لحماس. في المنزل الفاخر تم العثور على مسبح وساحة كبيرة جدًا وأثاث فاخر. هذا دليل… pic.twitter.com/Fq27wo6GWK — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 10, 2024



“The gap between Hamas leaders and the people in the Gaza Strip! Get to know Marwan Issa’s luxurious home!” Adraee tweeted in Arabic. “IDF forces operating in the Bureij area raided the vacation home of Marwan Issa, a senior official of Hamas’ military wing. In the luxury house a swimming pool, a very large yard and luxury furniture are found. This is further evidence of the complete disconnect between the Hamas leadership, including the leaders of the military wing, which lives a life of luxury and enjoys great wealth, and a large segment of the Gaza population that issues distress calls to obtain donations and international aid. Hamas leaders are in heaven and Gaza residents are in hell.”

This raid took place almost two months following the IDF carrying out similar operations focused on Hamas leaders’ luxury homes in Gaza City, the New York Post reported. In that upscale neighborhood, the IDF said they found tunnels, weaponry and engaged in combat with Hamas combatants in November 2023, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The top leaders of Hamas have reportedly amassed a lot of wealth. The terrorist organization’s three highest-ranking figures are estimated to have $11 billion between them, the New York Post reported.