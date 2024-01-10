Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Complaint Requesting Criminal Investigation Into Fani Willis

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a complaint Wednesday requesting a criminal investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis, who brought the racketeering case against Trump and co-defendants for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, allegedly hired a man she is romantically involved with as special prosecutor and approved “lucrative” compensation that he in turn used to take her on vacations, a motion filed by a Trump co-defendant Monday alleged. Greene sent a criminal referral to Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr on Wednesday expressing “serious concerns” about the allegations, NBC News reported.

“I request you order the immediate and formal criminal investigation into the alleged criminal misconduct by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, along with her special Trump prosecutor and alleged boyfriend Nathan Wade, pursuant to your authority under Georgia statute,” Greene wrote. (RELATED: Could Allegations About Fani Willis’ ‘Improper’ Romantic Relationship Sink Her Racketeering Case Against Trump?)

Wade has been paid nearly $1,000,000 in legal fees since he was appointed, the motion filed Monday alleged. Additionally, the motion alleged Wade used funds he received from Fulton County to pay for vacations he took with Willis.

The motion does not cite hard evidence of the pair’s relationship or the alleged vacations but states that “sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed they had an ongoing, personal relationship.”

Wade’s billing statements submitted with the motion include “one billing for 24 hours on a single day,” and two trips to Washington, D.C., to meet with Biden’s White House staff, Greene wrote.

“This is part of Fani Willis’ unlawful partisan pattern, through her words and deeds, to illegally politicize and weaponize her public office to wage lawfare against President Trump for the purpose of interfering in the 2024 presidential election,” the letter states.

The allegations could violate a slew of Georgia statutes, Greene noted, including violations of public oath, bribery, improper influence of a government official, criminal conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud government, racketeering, false statements and concealment, Fulton County’s gift ban and more.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

