‘There’s No Evidence?’: GOP Rep Spars With Legal Expert Over Whether Mayorkas Is Responsible For Fentanyl Crisis

Republican Texas Rep. Morgan Luttrell locked horns with a legal expert Wednesday over Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ role in the fentanyl crisis.

Frank O. Bowman, III, Professor Emeritus of Law, University of Missouri School of Law, testified to the committee that there’s no legal basis for the impeachment of Mayorkas and lacked direct responsibility for the fentanyl crisis. House Republicans are focusing on Mayorkas’ handling of the situation at the southern border, where illegal immigration and drug seizures have surged in recent years. (RELATED: House GOP Whip Reveals What He Thinks Are The Most Damning Possible Charges Against Mayorkas)

Luttrell first asked Bowman if selling fentanyl in the U.S. and causing hundreds of thousands deaths over the past three years is a “high crime.”

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized roughly 10,600 pounds of fentanyl at the southern border in fiscal year 2021, roughly 14,100 pounds in fiscal year 2022 and more than 26,700 pounds in fiscal year 2023, according to agency statistics.

“I’m unaware that the secretary has sold any fentanyl,” Bowman responded.

“I’m not directing that to the secretary, I’m asking you if the selling of fentanyl inside the United States killing hundreds of thousands of Americans over the years, would be considered a high crime?” Luttrell asked.

The two talked over each other and Luttrell said the answer should be yes.

“I’m aware of no evidence that that ever happened,” Bowman said.

“There’s no evidence that hundreds of thousands of people over the past three years have died from fentanyl overdoses?” Luttrell asked.

Bowman said he’s not aware of any evidence showing that Mayorkas sold fentanyl.

WATCH:

“I’m not talking about Secretary Mayorkas, I’m talking about the fentanyl deaths in America,” Luttrell said.

“That’s what we’re here to talk about, congressman, are we not, secretary Mayorkas?” Bowman said.

Luttrell then altered his question to address slavery.

“Let me ask you this since we’re unhinged on the fentanyl deaths, do you consider slavery a high crime?” Luttrell asked.

“Is there any evidence that Mr. Mayorkas has enslaved anyone?” Bowman responded.

