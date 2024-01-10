Daily Caller Reporter Reagan Reese Details How RNC Members Were ‘Frustrated’ With Their Debate Committee’s Host Picks

Daily Caller White House Correspondent Reagan Reese discussed Republican National Committee (RNC) members’ frustrations with the groups’ debate host choices Wednesday with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, detailing what they want to see.

Reese appeared on “The Sean Spicer Show” to discuss her coverage of the RNC’s recent primary debates, honing in on her knowledge of members’ reactions to the choices that have been made against the wishes of many Republicans. Host Sean Spicer questioned the Daily Caller reporter on what the members have been telling her about their take on the past four debates.

Reese said the members have been both “disappointed” and “frustrated,” feeling like the fifth debate between former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was “gifted” to CNN after the RNC announced their end to hosting the debates in December of 2023. (RELATED: CNN Apparently Made A Big-Time Mistake When Announcing It’s Hosting GOP Debates)

“You know, they were — very disappointed and I think frustrated and instantly were talking to me on the phone about just their frustration. They felt like they aired their frustration about Fox News and NBC and then — now they see this CNN debate,” Reese stated.

“And again, they feel like the debate was just gifted to CNN, and then here we are handing over our candidates to a network that’s openly hostile towards Republicans. And that’s not how — that’s not what Republican voters want to see,” Reese said. “This is a primary. This isn’t a general election.”

Spicer agreed with Reese before pivoting to the hosts for CNN’s scheduled debate on Wednesday, calling out CNN host Jake Tapper as a “Democratic operative.” The former White House press secretary claimed Tapper had attempted to interfere in a Pennsylvania Republican election, urging a GOP candidate not to run. (RELATED: Vivek Goes Scorched Earth On CNN, Claims He’s Skipping Their Debate Over ‘Shenanigans’)

“Exactly. And that’s the point. It’s a primary — it’s, it’s to better inform primary and caucus goers, not try to reach out to new voters with Univision. But let’s talk about what’s going to be on stage tonight. Yes, it’s Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis. But it’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. Jake Tapper — was a democratic staffer on Capitol Hill,” Spicer stated.

“And by the way, last cycle he was accused of interfering in a Republican [candidate] trying to run in Pennsylvania a guy by the name [of] Sean Parnell,” Spicer stated. “At least according to Sean Parnell, Jake Tapper called Sean and tried to urge him not to run against Connor Lamb. I mean Jake is a Democratic operative.”

Tapper faced a backlash in 2020 after allegedly lying about a call to GOP candidate Sean Parnell during the election race against Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb for a House seat, according to Fox News. Tapper allegedly suggested to Parnell he should run in a safer GOP district, with sources close to the matter accusing him of unethically participating in political activism, according to a source not affiliated with the Republican candidate’s campaign, the outlet reported.

Reese continued, saying she believed DeSantis could have a “great opportunity” to call out the left-wing media in Wednesday’s debate, emphasizing she expected CNN to be “openly hostile” to the candidates.

“You know — I think it’s a great opportunity for Ron DeSantis. I think we saw him thrive a lot as the governor of Florida and just [dismantling] the left wing media. He really took it to them and that’s where he has thrived, and we haven’t seen him do a lot of that on the campaign trail,” Reese said

“In fact, I think it’s Vivek who’s the one who has really stood out in that way, taking down WaPo reporters and NBC. So I think DeSantis has a real opportunity here to take it to CNN, if they come out firing against these candidates and are openly hostile to them, which I think is what we are expecting to see,” Reese added.

The fifth debate for GOP primary candidates Haley and DeSantis were hosted by CNN Wednesday In Iowa, after the RNC bowed out of hosting any more 2024 debates.