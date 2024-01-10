Thomas Massie Claps Back After Haley Calls Him Most ‘Anti-Israel Republican’

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky hit back after former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley called him the most “anti-Israel Republican” during CNN’s GOP presidential debate Wednesday evening.

Haley said that it was “really rich” that fellow candidate Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida claimed to support Israel after bringing Massie, who voted against a House resolution in November supporting Israel’s right to exist following the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, along during his campaign in Iowa. Massie responded to Haley’s comments on social media, saying that he was “living” in the former governor of South Carolina’s “head rent-free.” (RELATED: ‘Maybe’: Nikki Haley Suggests ‘Joining Forces’ With DeSantis To Defeat Trump)

“But it’s really rich that Ron is going to act like he suddenly cares for Israel when he brought the person to Iowa that is the most anti-Israel Republican in the state, the person that went and voted against Israel’s right to exist in Congress, the person that voted with the squad against antisemitism on college campuses,” Haley said during the debate in Des Moines, Iowa.

“I’m living in Nikki Haley’s head rent-free… and trust me, there’s plenty of empty space in here,” Massie replied on X, formerly known as Twitter.

I’m living in Nikki Haley’s head rent-free… and trust me, there’s plenty of empty space in here! — Thomas Massie for Congress (@MassieforKY) January 11, 2024

Massie said after voting against the resolution that while he supported “much of the language” in the document, but argued that anti-Zionism does not equal antisemitism.

“Antisemitism is deplorable, but expanding it to include criticism of Israel is not helpful,” Massie wrote.

Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

