Bill Gates Fantasizes About How Powerful Artificial Intelligence Could Save ‘Democracy’

Microsoft founder Bill Gates discussed how he envisions artificial intelligence (AI) can help save “democracy” through addressing “polarization” in a podcast discussion with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on Thursday.

Gates also expressed his vision of how AI could lead to increased world peace and social cohesion in an ideal world in the episode of “Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates” posted to GatesNotes, the billionaire’s blog website. Microsoft is a huge backer of OpenAI, which makes ChatGPT; both companies, along with their main figureheads, have been involved in AI regulatory talks with the White House, senators and world leaders. (RELATED: AI Giant Run By Big Dem Donor Unveils Cutting-Edge Method For Online Censorship)

“I do think AI, in the best case, can help us with some hard problems … Including polarization because potentially that breaks democracy and that would be a super-bad thing,” Gates stated.

Sam Altman and Bill Gates enjoy music together https://t.co/sJoJIi2xo4 — Andrew Paul Simmons (@AndrewPSimmons) January 11, 2024

Gates and Altman also discussed the potential for AI to establish world peace during the podcast.

“Whether AI can help us go to war less, be less polarized; you’d think as you drive intelligence, and not being polarized kind of is common sense, and not having war is common sense, but I do think a lot of people would be skeptical,” Gates stated. “I’d love to have people working on the hardest human problems, like whether we get along with each other. I think that would be extremely positive, if we thought the AI could contribute to humans getting along with each other.”

“I believe that it will surprise us on the upside there,” Altman responded. “The technology will surprise us with how much it can do. We’ve got to find out and see, but I’m very optimistic. I agree with you, what a contribution that would be.”

Gates Notes and OpenAI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

