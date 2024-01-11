There’s A Reason Spying For China Is Worse Than Praying At Abortion Clinics. It Rhymes With Shmunter Slyden

Anyone who believes we live in a regime of “equal justice under the law” is living in a fantasy world. Through well-funded lawfare, activism, and the most sophisticated propaganda campaign in history, the left steadily dismantled both our meritocracy and the principle of equality as the Founders understood it. We now live under a “justice system” explicitly designed to help some and hurt others depending on skin color, religious belief, or political affiliation. As bad as things are, you’d still like to think that a neutral justice can be applied to those who spy for our enemies. Well, you’d be wrong.