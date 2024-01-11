EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Roger Marshall Endorses Trump-Backed Candidate Bernie Moreno In Ohio Senate Primary

Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall will endorse Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno on Thursday, the Daily Caller has learned.

Marshall, who endorsed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential bid in November, has decided to throw his support behind the Ohio business executive, saying he will be the best person to take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in the general election. Moreno was endorsed by Trump in December and has recently picked up several other endorsements.

“Ohio is the key to the Republican Majority in the U.S. Senate. Bernie Moreno is the true America First conservative that will be ready to fight alongside JD Vance,” Marshall said in a statement to the Caller.

“I’m proud to have the support and endorsement of Senator Marshall. Since his election to the Senate, Dr. Marshall has quickly become a leader in the conservative movement, and has proven himself unafraid to take on big fights for the good of Kansans and all Americans,” Moreno said in response to Marshall’s endorsement. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Lee Zeldin Endorses Bernie Moreno For US Senate)

“Like me, he has spent his life outside of politics, and that’s part of what gives him the knowledge and common sense that make him so effective. I appreciate his leadership in the Senate, and I look forward to working with him,” he added. (RELATED: Jim Jordan Backs Trump-Endorsed Candidate In Ohio Senate Primary)

Moreno, who can self-fund, is expected to fundraise aggressively, as he did last time he ran for Senate. His campaign announced they raised over $500,000 from donors in the first week after his launch.