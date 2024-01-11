House Votes To Overturn Biden Waiver For Foreign Materials In EV Chargers

The House voted Thursday to overturn President Joe Biden’s waiver that would allow electric vehicle (EV) chargers that do not meet domestic sourcing requirements to qualify for government subsidies, according to Politico.

Democratic Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Donald Davis of North Carolina joined every Republican other than Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Tom McClintock of California in opposing the waiver by a 209-198 vote, according to Politico. Critics assert that the waiver would empower foreign companies to capitalize on subsidies meant to spur American companies in the EV charging industry, but the White House has warned that revoking the waiver could gum up American charger production.

The Biden administration issued the waiver to “Buy America” requirements for the chargers in February 2023 to allow certain chargers to sidestep rules that mandate the use of American materials to build infrastructure projects. The waiver would allow for the use of foreign steel and iron to build certain chargers as long as they are assembled in the U.S, according to Politico. (RELATED: Biden Admin Touted EV Charging Company To Support Climate Agenda. Now, Its Stock Is Tanking)

EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ernst Is Pulling The Plug On Biden’s Electric Vehicle Charging Initiativehttps://t.co/EiL3ntiHO9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2023

The Senate has also approved a resolution that would nix the waiver, but the White House made clear that Biden would veto an overturn if it arrives at his desk, according to Politico.

The bipartisan infrastructure package of 2021 set aside $7.5 billion to boost the buildout of a nationwide network of EV chargers to accommodate the administration’s goal of having 50% of new car sales be EVs by 2030, but the program has so far only resulted in very few chargers coming online, according to Reuters.

The administration has touted the protectionist nature of the “Buy America” requirements built into the infrastructure package as evidence that the Biden administration is committed to revitalizing the nation’s manufacturing base while simultaneously enacting a green energy transition.

The White House did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

