GOP Rep Calls On State To Prevent CCP-Linked Firm From Building Plant New Military Installation

Republican Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner is calling on his state to prevent a Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked firm from building a new plant near neighboring military installations, pointing to information uncovered by the Daily Caller News Foundation investigation as cause for concern.

LaTurner sent a letter to Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and the state legislature on Thursday calling on them to pass legislation preventing Cnano Technology USA Inc. (Cnano USA) from building a multi-million manufacturing plant within miles of multiple military installations within the state. LaTurner cited a DCNF investigation that revealed Cnano USA is a subsidiary of Cnano Jiangsu Technology Co., Ltd. (Cnano Jiangsu), which has strong ties to the CCP and is engaged in a state-run program accused by the U.S. government of trying to covertly acquire American technology. (RELATED: Chinese Firm Scrubs Website After DCNF Reveals Communist Party And Military Ties)

The Chinese Communist Party is getting ready to set up shop in Kansas under the guise of Cnano USA. That’s why today I’m calling on Governor Kelly and the Kansas Legislature to take action this legislative session to prevent the CCP from exploiting our supply chains and gaining… pic.twitter.com/29tRNZQY8B — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) January 11, 2024

“I have urgent concerns about the national security implications of this particular investment and its likely ties to the Chinese Communist Party,” LaTurner wrote in his letter on Thursday. “This CCP aggression has come to Eastern Kansas in the form of Cnano USA – just 21 miles from the Kansas City National Security Campus, 35 miles from Fort Leavenworth and 105 miles from Fort Riley.”

Cnano USA’s parent, Cnano Jiangsu employs several dozen CCP members and promotes tenets of CCP ideology, the DCNF previously reported. Cnano Jiangsu also participates in a CCP initiative accused of providing “guidance on efforts to clandestinely acquire U.S. technology and sensitive economic information,” according to the Director of National Intelligence.

“The CCP will stop at nothing to infiltrate our supply chains and gain insight into our national security apparatus. Allowing Cnano USA to operate near significant military installations and other critical infrastructure opens the door to Chinese espionage and poses a serious threat to the United States and Kansas,” LaTurner wrote on Thursday. “For these reasons, I urge you to act swiftly and pass legislation to prevent this CCP infiltration of Kansas.”

Cnano USA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.